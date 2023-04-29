Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Posts Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Gentex Stock Up 4.7 %

GNTX traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $27.59. 1,709,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,459. Gentex has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

