Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gentherm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Gentherm Stock Up 4.3 %
Gentherm stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $76.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Gentherm by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
Further Reading
