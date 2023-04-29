Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gentherm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Stock Up 4.3 %

Gentherm stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Gentherm by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Gentherm

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

