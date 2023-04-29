Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %

GILD traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,709,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,193. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

