Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

GILD stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.20. 1,655,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.