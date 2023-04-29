Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Decreased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.21 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

