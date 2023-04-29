Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

