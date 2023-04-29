Global Water Resources, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.1%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

GWRS opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.85 million, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.02.

Insider Transactions at Global Water Resources

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $28,651.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,080,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,232,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth $358,000. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.