Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Price Performance

EDOC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 17,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,329. The company has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

