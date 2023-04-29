GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading 14.7% Higher

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 166,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 50,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

GMV Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$14.32 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About GMV Minerals

(Get Rating)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.