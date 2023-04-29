Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Golar LNG Trading Up 0.2 %

GLNG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,300. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Golar LNG by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Golar LNG by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golar LNG Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Featured Articles

