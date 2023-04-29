Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $42,720.07

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $42,720.07 and $317.75 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

