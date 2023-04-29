Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of GBDC opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.62.
Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.12%.
Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.
