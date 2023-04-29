Governance OHM Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,767.17 or 0.09445453 BTC on exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $283,695.45 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001202 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.