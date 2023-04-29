Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Robert W. Baird

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com cut Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.25.

Graco Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.79. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Graco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Graco by 3.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Graco by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Recommended Stories

