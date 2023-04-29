Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,422,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,175,700 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.77% of Graphic Packaging worth $120,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,691,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,953,000 after purchasing an additional 156,420 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.