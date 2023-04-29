Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.79

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.79 and traded as low as $8.51. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 554 shares.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

