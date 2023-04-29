Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.19 Per Share

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKWGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.93. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind stock opened at GBX 157.40 ($1.97) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.45. The stock has a market cap of £3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.90 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52 week low of GBX 130.40 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.10).

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £19,875 ($24,822.03). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

