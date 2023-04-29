Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.72

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.72 and traded as low as $20.23. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 4,611 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $349.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Greene County Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,440 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,645.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $27,168.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,297,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

