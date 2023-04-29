Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Update

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.
In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,271,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,468,018.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,350 shares of company stock valued at $149,163. Company insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.
GLSI traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 63,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,016. Greenwich LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
