Guild of Guardians 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $193,909.67 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $17.86 million and approximately $193,909.67 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

