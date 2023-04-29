Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

