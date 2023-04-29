Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $181.83 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,649 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $181,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $277.49 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $281.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $685.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.