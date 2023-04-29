Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $45.28 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.17% of Zimmer Biomet worth $45,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,722,000 after buying an additional 1,049,159 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 142.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,287,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,946. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $140.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.19.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.