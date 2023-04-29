Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $54.31 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $54,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after buying an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,661,000 after buying an additional 193,590 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in IQVIA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,516,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after buying an additional 112,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in IQVIA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,543,000 after buying an additional 162,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.87.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

