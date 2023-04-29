Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $73,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

Danaher Stock Up 2.4 %

DHR opened at $236.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.