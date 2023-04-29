Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 532,396 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,396 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $87,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,624,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NYSE HASI opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $46.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 343.49%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Featured Articles

