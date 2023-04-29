Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589,500 shares during the period. East West Bancorp makes up about 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.04% of East West Bancorp worth $96,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 360.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 295,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

