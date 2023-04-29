Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 704 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $242,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 947,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,551,000 after acquiring an additional 117,652 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,029,000 after acquiring an additional 65,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.2 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $554.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

