Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3947 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HNLGY opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. Hang Lung Group has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

