Hanmi Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $493.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $72.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. Research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAFC. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

