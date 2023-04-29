Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HNVR opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 million and a PE ratio of 5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. Hanover Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanover Bancorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hanover Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

