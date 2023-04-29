Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

Several analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

