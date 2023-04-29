Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-$4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.38.
Hasbro Price Performance
Shares of HAS traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $94.22.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $83,133,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 71.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 543,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 225,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after acquiring an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
