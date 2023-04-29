Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
Hasbro Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. 3,424,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $94.22.
Institutional Trading of Hasbro
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.