Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. 3,424,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $94.22.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

