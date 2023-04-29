Hawks Acquisition (NYSE:HWKZ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 1,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Hawks Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hawks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Hawks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Hawks Acquisition by 8.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hawks Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,209,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hawks Acquisition

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

