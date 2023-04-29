HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $1,289,923.74 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $287.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.74. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.83.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

