Head to Head Analysis: Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) & KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ondas and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 1 1 0 2.50 KVH Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ondas currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. KVH Industries has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.57%. Given Ondas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ondas is more favorable than KVH Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.13 million 23.03 -$73.24 million ($1.73) -0.58 KVH Industries $138.88 million 1.45 $24.10 million $1.28 8.22

This table compares Ondas and KVH Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KVH Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KVH Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Ondas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -3,445.01% -59.59% -50.44% KVH Industries 15.64% -0.26% -0.20%

Risk and Volatility

Ondas has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KVH Industries beats Ondas on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services. The Ondas Autonomous Systems segment designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and Scout System. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions. The Inertial Navigation segment includes digital compass and fiber optic gyro-based navigation and guidance systems. The company was founded by Robert W.B. Kits van Heyningen, Martin A. Kits van Heyningen and Arent H. Kits van Heyningen in 1982 and is headquartered in Middletown, RI.

