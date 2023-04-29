Head to Head Review: Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 8.76% 8.88% 2.45% Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 0 4 2 0 2.33 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Portland General Electric and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Portland General Electric currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.22%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.18%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Portland General Electric and Enlight Renewable Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.65 billion 1.71 $233.00 million $2.60 19.47 Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 9.86 $24.75 million N/A N/A

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co. engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

