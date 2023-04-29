Head-To-Head Survey: Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) & Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) and Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yelp and Aristocrat Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 4 1 0 1.86 Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yelp presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.32%. Given Yelp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Yelp is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 3.05% 5.09% 3.53% Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Yelp and Aristocrat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.0% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Yelp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yelp and Aristocrat Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $1.19 billion 1.74 $36.35 million $0.51 58.67 Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Aristocrat Group.

Risk and Volatility

Yelp has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aristocrat Group has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yelp beats Aristocrat Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc. engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. engages in the provision distilled spirits products. It offers vodka under the Big Box Vodka brand. The company was founded by Melanie S. Maute on July 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

