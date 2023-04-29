Head-To-Head Survey: DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) & Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DeNA and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeNA $1.17 billion N/A $271.98 million $2.32 5.82 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $73.37 billion N/A $3.62 billion $2.59 14.49

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than DeNA. DeNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeNA 0 0 0 0 N/A Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 4 5 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DeNA and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a consensus price target of $300.00, suggesting a potential upside of 699.36%. Given Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is more favorable than DeNA.

Volatility & Risk

DeNA has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DeNA and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeNA N/A N/A N/A Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 4.80% 14.37% 1.13%

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats DeNA on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeNA

DeNA Co., Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp. The EC segment provides e-commerce services such as Mobaoku. The Sports segment handles Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Yokohma DeNA Running Club, and Kawasaki Brave Thunders. The Automotive segment manages transportation applications such as MOV, Anyca, SOMPO DE NORU, Easy Ride, and Robot Shuttle. The Healthcare segment deals with digital healthcare services such as DeNa Healthcare, MYCODE, kencom, and Aruite Otoku. The New Businesses and Others segment includes products such as Strategic Investment Office and Delight Ventures. The company was founded by Tomoko Namba and Masayuki Watanabe on March 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business. The Property-Casualty Reinsurance segment covers global property-casualty reinsurance business. The ERGO Life and Health Germany segment includes German life and health primary insurance business, global travel insurance business, and digital ventures business. The EGRO Property-Casualty Germany segment covers German property-casualty insurance business, excluding digital ventures business. The ERGO International segment focuses on primary insurance business outside Germany. The company was founded by Carl von Thieme on April 3, 1880 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

