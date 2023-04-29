HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Holdings Trimmed by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQYGet Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,996 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for approximately 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of HealthEquity worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HQY traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

