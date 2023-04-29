HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Holdings Trimmed by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,996 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for approximately 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of HealthEquity worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
HQY traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $79.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.