Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Up 394.0% in April

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,642,800 shares, an increase of 394.0% from the March 31st total of 1,749,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,342,491,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Healthier Choices Management Price Performance

Healthier Choices Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Healthier Choices Management alerts:

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Healthier Choices Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of healthy daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Vapor. The Grocery segment offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins & supplements, packaged groceries, meat & seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthier Choices Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthier Choices Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.