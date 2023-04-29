Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Up 394.0% in April

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,642,800 shares, an increase of 394.0% from the March 31st total of 1,749,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,342,491,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Healthier Choices Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
