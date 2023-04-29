Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.77.

PEAK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

