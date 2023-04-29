Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.76 EPS.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 3,384,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,231. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.77.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

