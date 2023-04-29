Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.76 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.77.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,231. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.