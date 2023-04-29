Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 514,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 8,421 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,777 shares in the company, valued at $300,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 33,409 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $527,194.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,789.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 53,602 shares of company stock worth $848,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 577.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

