Hedera (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.39 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $14.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00059799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00039921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00022561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000259 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,155,749,080 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,155,749,080.4099 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06088023 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $16,315,764.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.