Hedera Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16.71 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $16.71 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00040031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00021280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,155,749,080 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,155,749,080.330093 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06104736 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $25,277,285.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

