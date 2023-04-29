Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.965 billion to $2.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HELE. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $219.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,657,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 118,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

