Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.965 billion to $2.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on HELE. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.
Helen of Troy Stock Performance
Shares of HELE stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $219.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.