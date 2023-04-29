HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.11

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.1124 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.15.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HLLGY opened at $43.00 on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.